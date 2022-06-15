(WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the recipients of the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award for 2022. The award honors prekindergarten through grade 12 teachers for their skillsets as an educator and their commitment to student success.

54 teachers from across New York State were rewarded, with 18 teachers representing Central New York!

“Before, throughout, and as we move past this pandemic, teachers have selflessly shown up for our kids and deserve our immense gratitude,” Governor Hochul said. “It is impossible to recognize each one for their hard work and effort, but I am pleased to congratulate 54 outstanding educators for their commitment to their students. They embody the values and mindset that every educator should have, and I applaud them for inspiring thousands of children across our great state.”

Recipients underwent a thorough application process that included several New York State professional education associations. Award winners will receive a $5,000 stipend from SUNY to further develop their skills and professional engagement opportunities.

On average, the recipients have been teaching for 16 years. Here is a list of winners from Central New York:

Round 1

Daniel Bondgren from Jordan-Elbridge High School

from Jordan-Elbridge High School Kathleen Totman from Homer Central School District

from Homer Central School District Stephanie Hughes from Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in Morrisville-Eaton Central Schools

from Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in Morrisville-Eaton Central Schools Michael Ferris from East Syracuse-Minoa High School

from East Syracuse-Minoa High School Jessica Keane from North Syracuse Middle and High School

from North Syracuse Middle and High School Prin Furst from Auburn High School

Round 2

Kathleen Argus from Syracuse Central School District Institute of Technology

from Syracuse Central School District Institute of Technology Julie Kielbasinski from Burton Street Elementary in Cazenovia

from Burton Street Elementary in Cazenovia Nicholas Little from Fitzhugh Park Elementary in Oswego

from Fitzhugh Park Elementary in Oswego Kathryn Smith from Bellevue Elementary School in Syracuse

from Bellevue Elementary School in Syracuse Sarah Whelan from Frazer Pre-K-8 School in Syracuse

Round 3

Sylvia Amoreena Tellaeche from Cortland Enlarged City School District

from Cortland Enlarged City School District Lisa Geraci-Civiletto from Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District

from Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District Astrid Helfant from Hamilton Central School District

from Hamilton Central School District David Amidon from LaFayette Central School District

from LaFayette Central School District Nicole Lener from McGraw Central School District

from McGraw Central School District Matthew Harbinger from North Syracuse Central School District

from North Syracuse Central School District Bobby Kunnath from Syracuse City School District

Congratulations and thank you, teachers!