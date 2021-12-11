Governor Hochul deploys state emergency response assets in preparation for Saturday weather

FILE – In this Nov. 26, 2018, file photo, A PG&E lineman works to repair a power line in fire-ravaged Paradise, California on November 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Hochul has deployed state emergency response assets in preparation for wind gusts expected to reach up to 70 mph.

WATCH: Winds are getting stronger plus more rain to come

The Counties expected to endure harsh weather conditions are Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Clinton, Erie, Franklin, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Oswego, St. Lawrence, Wayne, and Wyoming Counties.

State utility companies have brought in 1,300 out-of-state personnel to prepare for the weekend weather event.

“Western New York, the Finger Lakes, and North County regions should be prepared for extreme weather moving across the state later today, including strong winds and damaging floods,” said Governor Hochul.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1576 large dump trucks

51 loader-grapple attachments

323 loaders

33 tracked excavators

46 wheeled excavators

40 tractor trailers w/ lowboy trailer

14 tree crew bucket trucks

30 traffic signal trucks

77 chippers 10″ (min) capacity

Empty trucks, trailers, and tandems are banned from driving on the NYS Thruway (I-90) between Exits 42 (Geneva) to 61 (Ripley) as well as Niagara Thruway (I-190).

Visit the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Safety Tips for more safety tips.

This report was taken from a press release written by the New York State Governor’s Office.