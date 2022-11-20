SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In the wake of the tragedy that fell upon the residents of Colorado Springs, CO, many government Officials are pleading for the violence to stop.

A horrific shooting at the Club Q nightclub, predominately for the LGBTQ community, happened late Saturday night.

According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), five people died, and at least 18 others were injured during the shooting.

New York Governor Hochul has released a statement regarding the shooting, saying in part:

“I am horrified by the shooting in Colorado Springs, and my heart breaks for the victims and their loved ones. This senseless loss of life is yet another tragedy due to gun violence and hate, and I join all New Yorkers in praying for the people of Colorado. As the birthplace of the LGBTQ rights movement, New York has always stood strong against all forms of hatred and bigotry, and this horrific attack reminds us that we must condemn anti-LGBTQ violence in all forms. We stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ community, today and always.”

NPR reports that there have been 601 mass shootings in 2022 alone.

This shooting comes six months after the racially charged Buffalo Supermarket shooting and the Uvalde Elementary School Shooting that left 21 dead.

According to TIME, half of all mass shooters—and nearly 80% of school mass shooters—communicate intent to do harm ahead of time. They post threats on social media or tell their family and friends in person.

The suspect in the shooting is currently being treated at a nearby hospital.