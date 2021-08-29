Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update for New York State

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updatd New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19 on Sunday.
“As the Delta variant makes its way through communities across the country, it’s crucial we keep doing everything we can to keep each other safe from the COVID virus,” Hochul said. “Wear a mask and, if you haven’t already, get your vaccine as soon as you can. The vaccine is the best way to protect yourselves and your loved ones.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
· Test Results Reported – 149,124
· Total Positive – 4,246
· Percent Positive – 2.85%
· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.29%
· Patient Hospitalization – 2,148 (-103)
· Patients Newly Admitted – 258
· Patients in ICU – 445 (-20)
· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 222 (+2)
· Total Discharges – 192,453 (+342)
· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 27
· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,533
· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,453
· Total vaccine doses administered – 23,583,419
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 50,264
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 350,426
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 76.7%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 69.7%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.4%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.4%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 64.7%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 58.3%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 67.0%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.8%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|August 26, 2021
|August 27, 2021
|August 28, 2021
|Capital Region
|4.63%
|4.51%
|4.56%
|Central New York
|4.79%
|4.41%
|4.13%
|Finger Lakes
|4.50%
|4.40%
|4.44%
|Long Island
|4.17%
|4.30%
|4.31%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.60%
|3.62%
|3.67%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.43%
|4.42%
|4.61%
|New York City
|2.55%
|2.58%
|2.53%
|North Country
|4.09%
|4.52%
|4.52%
|Southern Tier
|3.55%
|3.57%
|3.54%
|Western New York
|4.16%
|4.13%
|4.04%
|Statewide
|3.30%
|3.32%
|3.29%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|August 26, 2021
|August 27, 2021
|August 28, 2021
|Bronx
|2.94%
|2.98%
|2.97%
|Kings
|2.66%
|2.69%
|2.62%
|New York
|2.03%
|2.06%
|1.97%
|Queens
|2.51%
|2.47%
|2.46%
|Richmond
|3.24%
|3.35%
|3.37%
Yesterday, 4,246 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,252,752. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|26,732
|73
|Allegany
|3,703
|11
|Broome
|19,937
|56
|Cattaraugus
|6,095
|12
|Cayuga
|7,071
|25
|Chautauqua
|9,617
|23
|Chemung
|8,250
|17
|Chenango
|3,860
|11
|Clinton
|5,065
|14
|Columbia
|4,348
|8
|Cortland
|4,322
|8
|Delaware
|2,655
|7
|Dutchess
|31,884
|79
|Erie
|94,277
|137
|Essex
|1,772
|7
|Franklin
|2,877
|22
|Fulton
|4,832
|27
|Genesee
|5,697
|12
|Greene
|3,670
|14
|Hamilton
|358
|0
|Herkimer
|5,567
|14
|Jefferson
|6,629
|18
|Lewis
|2,955
|6
|Livingston
|4,785
|18
|Madison
|4,892
|6
|Monroe
|73,933
|183
|Montgomery
|4,645
|17
|Nassau
|197,786
|327
|Niagara
|20,973
|36
|NYC
|1,014,538
|1,626
|Oneida
|23,943
|43
|Onondaga
|42,182
|79
|Ontario
|7,906
|14
|Orange
|51,953
|156
|Orleans
|3,307
|12
|Oswego
|8,421
|16
|Otsego
|3,806
|11
|Putnam
|11,300
|17
|Rensselaer
|12,315
|37
|Rockland
|49,138
|48
|Saratoga
|17,139
|39
|Schenectady
|14,380
|31
|Schoharie
|1,879
|7
|Schuyler
|1,139
|0
|Seneca
|2,165
|6
|St. Lawrence
|7,442
|48
|Steuben
|7,384
|29
|Suffolk
|215,876
|467
|Sullivan
|7,290
|17
|Tioga
|4,077
|10
|Tompkins
|5,072
|92
|Ulster
|15,237
|40
|Warren
|4,177
|11
|Washington
|3,440
|6
|Wayne
|6,304
|23
|Westchester
|136,818
|169
|Wyoming
|3,696
|3
|Yates
|1,241
|1
Yesterday, 27 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,533. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|3
|Bronx
|1
|Cayuga
|1
|Erie
|3
|Kings
|2
|Manhattan
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|4
|Ontario
|1
|Orange
|2
|Schuyler
|1
|Suffolk
|4
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|2
Yesterday, 27,866 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 23,810 completed their vaccine series.
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|721,112
|922
|Central New York
|564,756
|779
|Finger Lakes
|729,501
|925
|Long Island
|1,738,545
|4,654
|Mid-Hudson
|1,374,039
|2,813
|Mohawk Valley
|281,065
|367
|New York City
|6,111,131
|15,138
|North Country
|260,706
|314
|Southern Tier
|374,128
|527
|Western New York
|794,546
|1,447
|Statewide
|12,949,529
|27,886
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|663,620
|731
|Central New York
|525,411
|565
|Finger Lakes
|682,252
|858
|Long Island
|1,545,826
|3,472
|Mid-Hudson
|1,219,757
|2,003
|Mohawk Valley
|260,064
|292
|New York City
|5,429,272
|14,442
|North Country
|236,675
|171
|Southern Tier
|346,339
|340
|Western New York
|732,359
|936
|Statewide
|11,641,575
|23,810