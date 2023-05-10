NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — As of May 11, 2023, Title 42, an immigration policy, will expire.

Because of this, New York’s Governor, Kathy Hochul has issued an Executive Order to help provide aid for asylum seekers who are soon to arrive in New York. The order will be valid through June 8, 2023.

With Title 42 prohibiting migration into the United States, there will be an influx of those seeking comfort in America, specifically New York State. However, they began coming here back in April of 2022.

A section of the Executive Order reads: “…even with the Title 42 Order in place, large numbers of migrants with immediate housing and services needs have arrived in the City and State of New York over the last several months.”

“For more than a year, we have been working closely with Mayor Adams to provide support and advocate for federal resources to address the large numbers of asylum seekers arriving in New York City,” Governor Hochul said. “With Title 42 set to expire, the circumstances on the ground are expected to change significantly and this Executive Order will be an important part of our coordinated response. I have spoken to Mayor Adams and County Executives throughout New York as we work to address this situation.”

Executive Order 28 will allow New York State to mobilize an additional 500 members of the National Guard, who are currently providing logistical and operational support at the Port Authority and shelter sites, bringing the total mobilization to approximately 1,500 service members, says the Governor’s Office.

In the FY24 budget, a five-year capital program and financing plan that touches on initiatives, legislative proposals and proposed budgets, Hochul made room for $1 billion in funding for the New York City asylum seekers.

The $1 billion is broken down into:

$741 million for shelter costs

$162 million to support the ongoing National Guard presence

$137 million in health care through NYC Care

$26 million in public assistance

$25 million for the voluntary relocation of families to permanent housing

$10 million for legal assistance through the Office of New Americans

$5 million for enhanced support through the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance

Hochul’s Executive Order reads: “Further, pursuant to Section 29-a of Article 2-B of Executive Law, I direct the implementation of the State Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan and authorize, effective May 9, 2023, State agencies as necessary, and the American Red Cross, to take appropriate action to protect State property and to assist affected local governments and individuals in responding to and recovering from this disaster, and provide such other assistance as necessary to protect public health and safety.“

Additionally, Hochul has pushed for shorter waiting periods for asylum seekers to legally begin work.