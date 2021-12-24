Gov. Hochul shortens quarantine times for critical workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul provided a virtual update to New Yorkers on Friday, December 24, regarding COVID-19. Gov. Hochul provided many numerical updates to COVID cases, which can be seen here, along with the full video update.

In addition to providing updated numbers, Gov. Hochul announced that New York would adopt new CDC guidelines on returning to work for critical workers. “This is not delta, this is not the first variant. This is omicron which, thus far, has demonstrated, as we’ve watched around the globe and other places where it has hit first, that it’s not as severe in its impact.” Gov. Hochul said. “We want to make sure that our critical workforce, who we’ve relied on from the beginning and my heart goes out to them and is filled with gratitude, so our workers can get back, and that includes our healthcare, elder care, home healthcare, sanitation, grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants — you know who you are… We need you again.”

These critical workers that Gov. Hochul mentions now have new guidance for returning to work after testing positive for COVID-19. These workers can return five days after a positive test result if they are fully vaccinated and have resolving symptoms or are asymptomatic. These workers must also wear a mask when they return to work.

A full list of critical workers and specific information regarding updated quarantine times is included on the New York coronavirus page.