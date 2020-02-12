Governor makes stop in Oswego County to announce Lake Ontario dredging projects

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo made a stop in Sandy Pond to discuss efforts to build resiliency along Lake Ontario.

Sandy Pond was awarded $600,000 in Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, or REDI, funding for the North Sandy Pond Resiliency Project. The money will help the Town of Sandy Creek strengthen the barrier bar between Sandy Pond and Lake Ontario.

On February 6, the first REDI project in the region was completed at Mexico Point State Park. In four weeks, 435 linear feet of shoreline was stabilized. Mexico Point State Park was heavily damaged by flooding in 2017 and 2019.

Cuomo also announced the completion of dredging at Port Bay in Wayne County, which was the first of 20 sites across the region to address a backlog of projects at harbor navigation channels. A total of $15 million has been reserved for the region. The next dredging project will happen at Blind Sodus Bay in April.

“New Yorkers living and working along the shorelines of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River are still reeling from last year’s record flooding that devastated their communities,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are doing everything we can to help these communities build back stronger than before. We have completed the first round of 20 dredging projects, beginning with Port Bay, as part of our $300 million initiative to repair and rebuild resiliency by creating natural storm barriers along the region’s waterfront, which will ensure a better and stronger future for lakeside residents.”

Dredging locations include:

Oswego County: Sandy Pond Inlet, Salmon River/Port Ontario

Niagara County: Wilson, Olcott Harbor

Orleans County: Oak Orchard Harbor, Johnson Creek

Monroe County: Sandy Creek, Braddock Bay, Long Pond Outlet, Irondequoit Bay

Wayne County: Port Bay, Blind Sodus Bay, Bear Creek Harbor, Pultneyville, East Bay

Cayuga County: Little Sodus Bay

Jefferson County: Clayton French Creek Marina, Henderson “The Cut”

St. Lawrence County: Ogdensburg “City Front Channel,” Morristown Navigation Channel

Each dredging project is targeted to be completed no more than four months from its start date, with dredging expected to commence in:

April 2020 at Blind Sodus Bay

September 2020 at East Bay and North Sandy Pond Inlet

October 2020 at Braddock Bay, Pultneyville and Little Sodus Bay

April 2021 at Sandy Creek

June 2021 at Olcott Harbor, Oak Orchard Harbor and Wilson

July 2021 at Irondequoit Bay, Long Pond Outlet, Bear Creek Harbor, Henderson “The Cut,” Johnson Creek, Salmon River/Port Ontario, Ogdensburg “City Front” Channel, Morristown Navigation Channel and Clayton French Creek Marine.

