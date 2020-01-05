Governor proposes “Skydome” drone facility at Griffiss

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled a $9 million proposal to establish an unmanned aerial experimentation and test facility at Griffiss International Airport in Rome, Oneida County on Sunday.

It’s the 23rd proposal in the Governor’s 2020 State of the State Agenda.

The Governor said the “skydome” would be a year-round indoor research facility to support the safe experimentation of drone technology and techniques, including secure command and control, vehicle-to-vehicle communication and other techniques that will enable applications such as emergency management services, damage assessment, and recovery search and rescue.

“These New York State investments would be used to transform an unoccupied hanger at the Griffiss International Airport into a one-of-a-kind research and test facility,” said the Governor in a statement.

