Governor requires malls, advises businesses to install specific air filter

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo will require malls, like Destiny USA in Syracuse, to install a specific-grade filter on their air conditioning units before he considers when to reopen them.

Additionally, the governor advises all businesses and offices, either already reopen or waiting to reopen, to consider a similar filter.

According to information shared by Governor Cuomo at his briefing Monday, he claims the COVID-19 virus particle is 0.125 micron in diameter.

His requirement calls for a HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter designed to catch particles 0.01 micron and bigger.

Cuomo said, “They have different filters that filter out different sized particles. And they have filters that can actually filter out and catch the COVID virus. For large mall reopenings, which we haven’t done yet, we’re going to make this mandatory. I would recommend, the state recommends, for all businesses and offices – they explore the potential for their air conditioning/air filtration system, adding a filter that can filter out the COVID virus.”

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Pyramid Management Group, asking what type of filter is installed at Destiny USA.

Last week, Pyramid Management Group, released a statement first to NewsChannel 9, after Governor Cuomo first invoked mall air conditioning systems as a possible COVID-19 threat.