Governor’s aide: Central New York nursing home residents, staff will be part of 1st round of vaccinations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People in Central New York will be among the first vaccinated against COVID-19 when New York State gets its first shipment of 170,000 doses on Dec. 15, according to a member of the governor’s Coronavirus Task Force.

When asked if some doses will be sent to Central New York, Gareth Rhodes, who’s often seen sitting at the table at Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s regular briefings, said, “Absolutely.” Rhodes continued, “Every single region, county in the state will benefit from the first traunch.”

Rhodes could not provide exact numbers of how many vaccines are allotted per region but expects those details to be released by the governor in the days to come.

He says more rounds of the vaccine are expected to be sent to New York State immediately following the first round, from both Pfizer and Moderna, the two companies furthest along in the approval process.

Based on similar priority policies set by New York State and the CDC, nursing home residents and staff members will the first to get the double-dose vaccine shots, along with the most in-danger medical workers.

“We’ve been working with the long-term care facilities. We’ve been working with the hospitals. The moment we get these doses, I think they can start being administered immediately,” Rhodes said in a live interview on NewsChannel 9. “Getting this vaccine out and making sure as many people as possible take it… is how we will end this battle.”