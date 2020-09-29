Governor’s Office: ShoppingTown mall tenants protected from eviction during pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When Gov. Andrew Cuomo was genuinely stumped if his executive order banning evictions during the pandemic applies to the tenants of ShoppingTown Mall, he assigned his senior advisor to look into and get back to NewsChannel 9.

Elizabeth Garvey, special counsel and senior advisor to the governor, tells NewsChannel 9: “The situation that you have described in Onondaga County is covered by the executive order.”

Last week, tenants of the dying mall were sent letters by mall owners Moonbeam Capital ordering them to leave within 30 days.

Moonbeam Capital, which made enough overdue tax payments to Onondaga County stopped the county from taking the property, put the mall in bankruptcy proceedings last year.

Garvey specified that the order can’t stop them from attempting the evictions, but instead, it limits the court from enforcing it if the renters are facing hardship due to the pandemic.

Her opinion is that the small business owners in ShoppingTown Mall fit the criteria.

“On the facts that you have relayed to me, this mall has remained closed for the duration of the pandemic, since ‘New York on Pause’ went into effect. Our executive orders would then prohibit the court from ordering that eviction. A landlord can send the notice to the tenants but it cannot have a legal effect,” argues Garvey.

When asked what tenants in this situation should do with her opinion, Garvey says, “I try to never give legal advice to individuals. My client is just the state. But our interpretation of our state order is that [the eviction notice] would not apply to them and they should speak with a lawyer on their own.”

ShoppingTown Mall has not reopened since it shut down in March because of the pandemic, apparently not willing to make the improvements required to meet state standards for reopening.

