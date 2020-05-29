Governor’s order keeps malls closed on the day Destiny USA planned to reopen

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo isn’t allowing the interior sections of shopping malls to reopen, according to information added Friday morning to New York State’s reopening website.

The updated information, which cites an executive order, stops what had been Destiny USA’s plans to allow many tenants to resume business on Friday.

Guidance on businesses that remain closed reads: “Malls; specifically, any indoor common portions of retail shopping malls with 100,000 or more square feet of retail space available for lease; however, any stores located within shopping malls, which have their own external entrances open to the public, separate from the general mall entrance (e.g. strip malls), may open.”

Destiny USA has 2.4 million square feet of leasable space.

The state will allow the mall’s tenants with exterior entrances to open with Phase Two, once the state gives the region the Phase Two go-ahead.

In terms of the broader planned opening, Destiny USA never confirmed the date publicly and never set the date in stone, but emails this week to tenants who qualify for Phase Two asked them to plan for reopening Friday.

In an email to NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan, a spokesperson for the mall’s owners writes, “Like all businesses, we’re taking direction from the State and will follow their lead with regards to the Phase Two re-opening of our properties. When the state issues that guidance and gives us the green light, we will be ready to roll with the re-opening of our property in a manner that’s safe for everyone.”

Without any confirmation of a date publicly, Destiny USA arguably predicted what would happen: Late-night confusion over whether Phase Two would happen Friday.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon had publicly said the mall would qualify for a Phase Two reopening and confirmed his health commissioner has been reviewing Destiny USA’s formal safety plan.