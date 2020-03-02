Grab a book and celebrate National Read Across America Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Time to grab a book and curl up for National Read Across America Day! The day was set aside by the National Education Association in honor of Dr. Suess’s birthday.

All across America, people will be opening up the pages of their own books alongside children.

This day was set aside by the National Education Association in order to get kids excited about reading, hoping to introduce new topics to kids, making them feel at home and welcome.

Onondaga County Public Library System’s Executive Director, Christian Zabriskie, says in today’s day and age, it might be tough to set aside time for a book, but we’re constantly reading throughout the day, whether that’s for our jobs or on our phones.

Zabriski said, “It’s not just about literacy, it’s not just about words, it’s not just about vocabulary, although, of course, it’s all of those things, but it’s also about this idea of making a connection between a kid and something that is fun and enjoyable and comfortable and safe.”

