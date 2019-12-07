Graduation day for Department of Environmental Conservation officers

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — They are the new guardians of our environment.

It was graduation day for 30 New York State Environmental Conservation Officers and 14 Forest Rangers, who spent the past 26 weeks learning about the law. On their way to graduating, the officers and rangers had to learn how to pilot boats, fight fires, and repel from helicopters to protect our environment and natural resources.

Officer Paul Pansini, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, said, “My main motivation came from my father. He was a NYC fireman, and he lost his life on 9/11. And from then on, I recognized how much importance goes into public service and how noble a career path a first responder could be.”

Pansini says he can’t even express in words how excited he is to start his new adventure as a New York State Conservation Officer.

