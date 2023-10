FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to drainage backup issues, Granby Elementary, will have an early dismissal.

Both transportation and student pick-up will begin at 1:45 p.m.

The Fulton City School District says it is a building-wide backup, and they are having the early dismissal out of an abundance of caution.

Please contact the main office with any concerns or questions 315-593-5480.