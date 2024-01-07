SOLON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Jan. 6, New York State Police arrested 32-year-old Ariela Thran, of Granby, for the alleged murder of Patricia Allison Halverson.

A few days prior, on Jan. 3, Halverson was found dead outside her home in the Town of Solon.

Thran is charged with:

• Murder 2nd Degree, class “A-II” felony

Thran was arraigned at the Cortland County Centralized Arraignment on Jan. 6.

She was sent to the Cortland County Correctional Facility without bail, and is scheduled to appear in the Solon Town Court on January 17, 2024.

This investigation remains active at this time and State Police encourage anyone with information to contact State Police at (607)-561-7400.