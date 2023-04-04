SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Onondaga County Grand Jury has taken action against the three men charged with murdering 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz.

Because grand juries operate confidentially, the details of the action aren’t public.

“The grand jury was presented with evidence,” said Onondaga County Senior Assistant District Attorney Anthony Mangovski. “They were asked to vote. I can’t tell you what until this case has been reported out.”

Mangovski announced the development in court Tuesday, April 4, when the youngest of the suspects appeared virtually for a previously scheduled hearing.

A vote in favor, meaning the jury finds the charge has sufficient evidence, can result in an indictment on one or all the charges. A vote against would result in what’s called a “no bill,” meaning the charge is dropped.

The suspects are 16-year-old Deckyse Bridges, 18-year-old Ra’sean Patterson and 20-year-old Dahviere Griswold.

All three are charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The three men are accused of shooting and killing 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz when she was walking home from a grocery store just feet away. An unrelated 19-year-old was shot but survived.

It’s not known who the men were intending to fire toward.

The action is noteworthy because it meets the District Attorney’s Office’s deadline in the legal process that the grand jury considers some of the case within 45 days of the preliminary hearing, which allows the suspects to remain in custody.