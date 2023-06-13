SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Palladino Farms, or as others may know it, the farm family who owns Heritage Hill, is taking flight.

Although they’re not literally taking flight, those who have a flight can stop to eat Palladino’s local food at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport, made possible through a partnership with Delaware North, a food service company.

Starting today, June 13, flyers at the Syracuse Airport can eat at Palladino Farms restaurant and bar, celebrating its grand opening.

Palladino’s will bring its ingredients and recipes from the farm to the airport. They will feature some signature dishes, like Pompey Poutine, Dill Pickle Fries, wings and more.

“Have I seen it where it’s this hyper local, probably not. But our farm, that’s what we’re adapting to. We’re making our own beers, our own seltzers, our own USDA meat, it’s going to be perfect, right. Now everybody flying in can enjoy that and see the pictures of how beautiful it is up there and visit us,” said Dan Palladino, a Palladino farmer and owner of Heritage Hill Brewhouse.

You will be able to find the bar and restaurant in Terminal B, on the secure side, near Delta and Unites gates.