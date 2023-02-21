FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On February 20, the Fulton Police were sent to an address in the City of Fulton over possible child abuse.

Once the officers arrived, they met with a woman and her two children, ages three and five.

The children had told their mother that their maternal grandmother had pushed them into the Oswego River, by S. First Street.

“After getting the children home and warming them, the mother contacted 911 for police assistance. Police later located the grandmother and she confessed to pushing the children into the river, although she denied doing it with the intention of harming them,” said Fulton Police.

46-year-old Heather M. Smith of Fulton is being charged with:

Two counts of Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree – Class D Felony

Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child – Class A Misdemeanor

During the investigation, it was revealed that the water temperature of the river was 35.8 degrees Fahrenheit. The children were fully submerged underneath the water before being pulled out by the grandmother, according to Fulton PD.

The children were evaluated by EMS personnel in their home, and showed no signs of obvious injury. They were not taken to the hospital, but are in the care of their mother now.

Child Protective Services was contacted, and are aiding in the investigation as it continues.

Smith was taken to Oswego County Jail where she was arraigned at Centralized Arraignment.

Due to New York State Bail Reform provisions, the charges are considered non-qualifying

offenses and the Judge had to release Smith on her own recognizance.