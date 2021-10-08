Grandmother of student involved in Liverpool High School incident questions security guard’s actions

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 15-year-old Liverpool High School student seen on video being shoved by a security officer has been suspended for five days. That’s according to the student’s grandmother, who reached out to NewsChannel 9 to express her concerns about what happened on October 7.

An investigation is underway by the school district and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. It is unknown what led up to this incident, and what may have triggered the action by the security guard.

Donna Evans, the boy’s legal guardian, says she was told her grandson was suspended for language, including a racial slur. However, she believes the guard’s actions weren’t justified.

“There’s no reason for it to have gotten physical and you guys clearly see, whoever [sees the] video, you can see that,” Evans said.

Evans says there will be a superintendent’s hearing next week, when a decision on the case will be made. The school district sent a letter to parents, but is not commenting about the investigation.