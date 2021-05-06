‘Grandparent Scam’ in Rome has cost a woman $9000, police on the hunt for the scammers

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rome Police want you to take a good look at these surveillance photos. They say this is the car involved in a grandparent scam costing a woman $9000.





Police say the victim got a call from someone claiming to be her granddaughter, using her real first name, and said she just got in a car accident and was arrested by state police.

A man jumped on the call claiming to be her attorney, saying they need $9000 for bail. The victim withdrew the money to give to a “courier” who would come by the house for the money.

This car, a black Honda Accord with tinted windows, dark rims and its plates covered, showed up. The “courier”, a thin black man possibly in his twenties with his hair in braids was given the money.

The woman went to court for the hearing, finding nothing, then called her granddaughter who knew nothing of this either.

If you recognize the car or can help detectives with the case — give Rome Police a call at (315)-339-7744.