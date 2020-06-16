Grandparent scammers took more than $14,000 from CNY victims

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are warning that scammers are back at with what is known as the grandparent scam or family emergency scam.

State Police say a 75-year-old woman in Mexico received a call on June 10 from someone claiming to be her daughter-in-law, reporting had just been arrested and needed $9,500 in legal fees.

On June 8, troopers report a 95-year-old woman from Central Square took a call from a man who said he was an attorney and that the woman’s granddaughter had been in an accident and needed $5,500 in cash.

Investigators say in both cases, the victims of the scam sent money right away before checking with any other family members.

Police say these scammers are very skilled and may have obtained information about the name of a grandchild or other family member online or through a different phone call.

Police urge anyone who gets this type of call to try and contact the family member named in the call, or reach out to another relative.

Investigators also suggest asking the caller a question only the grandchild would know such as the name of a pet, the grandchild’s mother’s birthday, or the name of the grandchild’s elementary school.

Police urge anyone victimized in similar incidents to contact the New York Office of the Attorney General at 1-800-771-7755 and to file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission online at ftc.gov/complaint or call 877-382-4357.



Here are some tips if you receive a call like this:



Verify an Emergency

If someone calls or sends a message claiming to be a family member or a friend desperate for money:

Resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story is.

Verify the person’s identity by asking questions that a stranger couldn’t possibly answer.

Call a phone number for your family member or friend that you know to be genuine.

Check the story out with someone else in your family or circle of friends, even if you’ve been told to keep it a secret.

Don’t wire money — or send a check or money order by overnight delivery or courier.

Report possible fraud at ftc.gov/complaint or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9