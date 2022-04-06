SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police surrounded a home on Grant Avenue in the city around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

All that we have been told by a police spokesperson is that this is an incident involving a gun.

According to Syracuse Police, they responded to a shot fired call earlier Wednesday and several individuals ran into a home on Grant Avenue.

That home was surrounded by police throughout Wednesday morning.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, several suspects were detained and the police continue to conduct interviews.