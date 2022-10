(WSYR-TV) — Darrell Buckingham and Vanessa Johnson join Erik and Christina to talk about the CNY Community’s Black Equity & Excellence Fund that provides grants to support community based projects for the black community. One of this year’s recipient’s, Soul Filled Art, uses art to help women of color through negative experiences.

Since June 2020, the fund has disseminated more than $800,000 in grants. Learn more at cnycf.org/equity.