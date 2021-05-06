Grant Middle School teachers inspire young artist

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Grant Middle School student is coming into his own as an artist and adding a pop of color to the hallways of his school along the way.

For the last six weeks, Selaci Butoto has been working on a masterpiece. It’s his first mural, inspired by his favorite painter, Bob Ross. Also in the painting is the principal of the middle school and the school mascot.

But it took a little encouragement from his teachers for Butoto to get to this point. He’s mainly a sketch artist, and when his teachers suggested a painting, he wasn’t sure he’d be good at it.

“Sometimes, you just need somebody to believe in you and you can do the things you thought you couldn’t,” Butoto said.

Butoto stays after school and finds time in between classes to work on the painting. His classmates have been walking by each week, checking out the progress.

“Made me feel like, you know, I was doing something that was going to make everybody happy, and that’s making me happy too at the same time,” Butoto said.

“It inspires us as educators because we should be doing more for them. Or as much as we possibly can to let them blossom,” said Bruno Primerano, the Principal at Grant Middle School.

For Brutoto, the mural is an escape from all the online learning. His former art teacher, Annie Smith, says the pandemic interrupted the practice Brutoto would have been getting in school.

“It was very frustrating because I just saw greater things for him. So this, I’m so happy for this because this is where I see him,” Smith said.

And turns out, it’s where Butoto sees himself, all with the help of confidence from others.

“When somebody says those things, it keeps you moving. So like the message for them, for the people, like, who see this, is like, the more you practice the better you get,” Butoto said.

Butoto and his teachers are sketching other pieces to paint more murals throughout the school. Until the building was recently renovated, the walls were filled with student work.