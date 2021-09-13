Graphic video shows man kicking woman down NYC subway station escalator

Police asked for help identifying this man in connection with a Brooklyn subway station assault. (NYPD)

NEW YORK (WPIX) — Disturbing video shows a man kicking a woman inside a Brooklyn subway station, sending her falling down the moving escalator, New York City police said Sunday.

Video from the Thursday evening attack shows the man pass the woman on the escalator. After a brief exchange, he kicked the 32-year-old woman in the chest, then ran from the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center Station.

The video below may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

The woman suffered cuts and bruises to her back, arms, legs, right knee and right thigh and trauma to her left ankle, but she refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Officials have asked for help identifying the man.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).