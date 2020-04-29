Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Great American Baker Winner Tina Zaccardi’s Lemon Ricotta Strawberry Shortcake

Tina Zaccardi is not only a self-taught baker and she’s also the winner of the Great American Baking Show Holiday Edition. She’s been doing a lot of baking and even fun tutorials online and shared a sweet recipe with us on Bridge Street.  

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons of granulated sugar 
  • 1 teaspoon of grated lemon zest 
  • 1 cup of all-purpose flour 
  • 1 cup of cake flour 
  • 2 teaspoons of baking powder 
  • 1/4 teaspoon of salt 
  • 6 tablespoons of cold, unsalted butter (cut into 1/2” cubes) 
  • 1/4 cup of ricotta cheese 
  • 1/3 cup of heavy cream 
  • 1 large egg 
  • granulated sugar for sprinkling 
  • 2 cups of strawberries, sliced 
  • 2 tablespoons of sugar 
  • 1 1/2 cups of heavy cream 
  • 3 tablespoons of powdered sugar 
  • 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Directions:

  • Preheat your oven to 400 F. 
  • Place the sugar and lemon zest in the bowl of an electric mixer and mix for 20 seconds, 
  • Add the flours, baking powder and salt and mix for 30 seconds. 
  • Add the butter cubes and mix on low for 2-3 minutes until the butter is in pieces the size of peas. 
  • Whisk together the ricotta and cream. With the mixer on low pour into the flour/butter and mix until all ingredients are combined. 
  • Tip the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and pat into a 4” x 8” rectangle. 
  • Cut the dough into 8 2” squares and place on a parchment lined sheet pan. 
  • Beat the egg with a teaspoon of water and brush the tops and sprinkle with sugar. 
  • Bake for 20 minutes, until golden brown. 
  • Mix together the sliced strawberries and sugar. 
  • Whip the heavy cream with the powdered sugar and vanilla until you have soft peaks. 
  • Assemble the shortcakes. 

To learn more about Tina and to get other recipes you can visit her website.

