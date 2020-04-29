Great American Baker Winner Tina Zaccardi’s Lemon Ricotta Strawberry Shortcake

Tina Zaccardi is not only a self-taught baker and she’s also the winner of the Great American Baking Show Holiday Edition. She’s been doing a lot of baking and even fun tutorials online and shared a sweet recipe with us on Bridge Street.
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons of granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon of grated lemon zest
- 1 cup of all-purpose flour
- 1 cup of cake flour
- 2 teaspoons of baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon of salt
- 6 tablespoons of cold, unsalted butter (cut into 1/2” cubes)
- 1/4 cup of ricotta cheese
- 1/3 cup of heavy cream
- 1 large egg
- granulated sugar for sprinkling
- 2 cups of strawberries, sliced
- 2 tablespoons of sugar
- 1 1/2 cups of heavy cream
- 3 tablespoons of powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
Directions:
- Preheat your oven to 400 F.
- Place the sugar and lemon zest in the bowl of an electric mixer and mix for 20 seconds,
- Add the flours, baking powder and salt and mix for 30 seconds.
- Add the butter cubes and mix on low for 2-3 minutes until the butter is in pieces the size of peas.
- Whisk together the ricotta and cream. With the mixer on low pour into the flour/butter and mix until all ingredients are combined.
- Tip the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and pat into a 4” x 8” rectangle.
- Cut the dough into 8 2” squares and place on a parchment lined sheet pan.
- Beat the egg with a teaspoon of water and brush the tops and sprinkle with sugar.
- Bake for 20 minutes, until golden brown.
- Mix together the sliced strawberries and sugar.
- Whip the heavy cream with the powdered sugar and vanilla until you have soft peaks.
- Assemble the shortcakes.
To learn more about Tina and to get other recipes you can visit her website.
