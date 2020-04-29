Great American Baker Winner Tina Zaccardi’s Lemon Ricotta Strawberry Shortcake

Tina Zaccardi is not only a self-taught baker and she’s also the winner of the Great American Baking Show Holiday Edition. She’s been doing a lot of baking and even fun tutorials online and shared a sweet recipe with us on Bridge Street.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons of granulated sugar

1 teaspoon of grated lemon zest

1 cup of all-purpose flour

1 cup of cake flour

2 teaspoons of baking powder

1/4 teaspoon of salt

6 tablespoons of cold, unsalted butter (cut into 1/2” cubes)

1/4 cup of ricotta cheese

1/3 cup of heavy cream

1 large egg

granulated sugar for sprinkling

2 cups of strawberries, sliced

2 tablespoons of sugar

1 1/2 cups of heavy cream

3 tablespoons of powdered sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Directions: Preheat your oven to 400 F.

Place the sugar and lemon zest in the bowl of an electric mixer and mix for 20 seconds,

Add the flours, baking powder and salt and mix for 30 seconds.

Add the butter cubes and mix on low for 2-3 minutes until the butter is in pieces the size of peas.

Whisk together the ricotta and cream. With the mixer on low pour into the flour/butter and mix until all ingredients are combined.

Tip the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and pat into a 4” x 8” rectangle.

Cut the dough into 8 2” squares and place on a parchment lined sheet pan.

Beat the egg with a teaspoon of water and brush the tops and sprinkle with sugar.

Bake for 20 minutes, until golden brown.

Mix together the sliced strawberries and sugar.

Whip the heavy cream with the powdered sugar and vanilla until you have soft peaks.

Assemble the shortcakes.

To learn more about Tina and to get other recipes you can visit her website.