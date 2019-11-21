Great American Smokeout working to keep kids tobacco-free

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Put the cigarette down! Thursday is the Great American Smokeout! It’s a yearly tradition put on by the National American Cancer Society to encourage people to quit tobacco use.

Thursday, students at Delaware Elementary paraded down the hallways holding posters to spread positive messages to promote a healthy lifestyle without nicotine, chanting this year’s theme: “Be Smart. Don’t Start.”

“Starting the messaging early is important so the kids grow up with the understanding that tobacco products are harmful and they get to be addicting,” said Christ Owens of St. Joseph’s Health.

All Syracuse city schools will have new signs installed across school property to support the district’s new tobacco-free zone policy.

According to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, more than 45,000 high schoolers smoke in New York State.

