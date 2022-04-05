TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The power is out at Great Northern Mall, National Grid confirms to NewsChannel 9.

National Grid crews were seen working on the mall’s meter Tuesday afternoon. A handful of customers trying to shop were kept out by locked doors, but no sign posted to the mall’s main doors.

The Shoe Dept., which has it’s own external entrance, had signs posted that read: “temporarily closed.”

Because it doesn’t comment on specific customer accounts, a National Grid spokesperson wouldn’t say if the company cut the power or why it’s out. National Grid additionally confirmed no technical issues or repairs needed in the area.

Crews working in the parking lot of Great Northern Mall on the Dunk and Bright scheduled to open were under the impression the power was cut by National Grid.

When asked about the situation, the Onondaga County Executive said the power was cut because of money owed. He wasn’t available for an interview Tuesday, but a spokesperson said all legal options are actively being explored and the county might have more to say by the end of the week.

In a phone conversation with NewsChannel 9, mall owner Mike Cohan said he hopes the power will be restored late Tuesday for the mall to reopen Wednesday. His similar optimism on reopening when the mall had broken water pipes took longer than he said.