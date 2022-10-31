TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to a letter obtained by NewsChannel 9, the Great Northern Mall in Clay will “permanently close” on November 20.

The tenants were told their leases are being terminated and they have to “vacate” their stores no later than November 20.

The closure is no surprise, based on years of apparent financial troubles at the mall.

In January and February, the mall was closed for a month due to frozen water pipes.

The mall closed again in April for apparently not paying its electrical bill. NewsChannel 9 discovered it wasn’t the mall owners’ first time evading bills.

Just days later, Onondaga County sued the owner for unpaid taxes.

Over the summer, Syracuse-based developer Guy Hart announced plans to buy and redevelop the mall.

Hart has not been available for an interview over the last several days.