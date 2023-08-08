CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Monday night’s storm created quite a lot of damage, including structure failure with the roof at Great Northern Mall, causing it to collapse.

Moyers Corners Fire Department said there was a fire alarm activation at the mall. Once crews arrived, they found “catastrophic failure” with the roof.

The damage is over the old Sears store.

Courtesy of Moyers Corners Fire Department.

Throughout the night, Moyers Corners Fire received nearly 60 calls within a seven hour window due to the rainfall in town.

They say that a majority of the “alarms were centered in the northern portion of our fire district –

covering everything north of Wetzel Road.”

Flooding on Pintail Path in Liverpool. Courtesy of Moyers Corners Fire Department.

Many of those affected had two to three feet of water in their basements.