(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Fair has announced another musical group to perform at the New York State Fair.
Great White, an 80s rock band who have recorded and toured for over 40 years, is returning to Chevy Court on August 25 at 6 p.m.
The band is known for hits like “Once Bitten, Twice Shy,” “Rock Me,” and “House of Broken Love.”
“Fairgoers will rock the night away with Great White,” said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “Historically, 80s rock and the ‘hair band genre’ does very well among Fair fans, and we love Great White’s high energy.”
As with all concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series, Great White will be free. The other concerts announced to date include:
- Jimmie Allen on Wednesday, August 24 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Chevelle on Wednesday, August 24 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- The Art of Rap Featuring Ice-T on Thursday, August 25 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Niko Moon on Friday, August 26 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- TLC on Friday, August 26 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Tesla on Saturday, August 27 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Foreigner on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Boyz II Men on Monday, August 29 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone on Tuesday, August 30 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy on Tuesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Nelly on Wednesday, August 31 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Riley Green on Thursday, September 1 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Tai Verdes on Friday, September 2 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Gin Blossoms on Friday, September 2 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- 24KGoldn on Friday, September 2 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- COIN on Saturday, September 3 at 2 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Dropkick Murphys on Saturday, September 3 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- City Girls on Sunday, September 4 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Night Ranger on Monday, September 5 at 4 p.m. – Chevy Court