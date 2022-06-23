(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Fair has announced another musical group to perform at the New York State Fair.

Great White, an 80s rock band who have recorded and toured for over 40 years, is returning to Chevy Court on August 25 at 6 p.m.

The band is known for hits like “Once Bitten, Twice Shy,” “Rock Me,” and “House of Broken Love.”

“Fairgoers will rock the night away with Great White,” said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “Historically, 80s rock and the ‘hair band genre’ does very well among Fair fans, and we love Great White’s high energy.”

As with all concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series, Great White will be free. The other concerts announced to date include: