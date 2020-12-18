Greater Binghamton Sports Complex dome collapses

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All the snow that Binghamton got was too much for the inflatable domed roof of the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex.

The owner said it slowly lost its shape overnight and eventually tore when it rested on some of the soccer goal structures.

No one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported.

