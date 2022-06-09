(WSYR-TV) — The four-day Greek Festival at St. Sophia’s church in Dewitt kicks off to include live entertainment, dancers, and of course, food.

The organizers of the event are expecting numerous people and to avoid congestion, visitors can park at Christian Brother’s Academy, Jamesville Dewitt Middle School on Randall Road, and the Tecumseh Elementary School on Waring Road.

A free shuttle will be available and run every 10 minutes from all the school lots starting at 4:30 pm today and tomorrow, and then at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Joy Weatherup-Anthis, board member of St. Sophia’s church says, “Everybody is so happy and excited to be back. We had a drive-thru, but we didn’t have everything else that goes along with it. It truly is a fun party while we work and we just celebrate our culture and celebrate you know, everything that we grew up with. All the great food, all the great music and the dancing and the comradery.”