Greek Peak gearing up to welcome skiers and snowboarders

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not skiing weather just yet, but eventually, we’ll cool down, snow will be made, and snowboarders will head to the slopes.

At Greek Peak, things already look different for the upcoming season.

“There will only be an entrance and an exit, there’s not going to be two-way traffic through doorways now,” said VP of Sales & Marketing, Drew Broderick.

Whether you have a season pass or you want to hit the slopes for one day, your next trip to Greek Peak will start with a reservation. This is how they’ll keep track of who is on the mountain for contact tracing purposes, and how many people are on the mountain so they don’t surpass the state’s capacity guidelines.

New York State guidance says resorts can only open with an indoor capacity of 50% and an outdoor capacity of 25% on the mountain during peak days.

Masks are also a must, but that’s an easy one for skiers since it’s already part of their garb.

"What I'm wearing is, typically we call a gater. So this is more of a cotton material but we also have gaters that are a fleece material. Guests can also wear the standard mask that you see," said Broderick.

Guests will also be asked to keep at least a ski’s length apart.

Guests are gonna have to understand lift lines are gonna look longer this year. We’re adding ghost lanes in, so there’s gonna be an empty lane between every person in the lift line. If you are from the same household, so you live in a house together, or you ride in a vehicle with a group of people, you can ride the lift together. Drew Broderick

The indoor operation will look a bit different too. To cut down on foot traffic, they’re adding new grab and go food options, outdoor restrooms, and two exterior ticket windows so guests don’t have to go inside if they don’t want to.

"Typical with a ski lodge is there's a lot of places to put your bags if you were to bring ski gear in. We're not gonna be able to allow that anymore. Ski industry-wide, guests are being encouraged to use their car as a locker. That's their home base when they're here," said Broderick.

There’s a lot of new things to get used to but what won’t change is how guests are treated.

As long as everyone gets on board, the winter will be full of fresh tracks for the making. “Let’s not be the reason to lose the season.”

