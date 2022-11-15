CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Greek Peak Mountain Resort announces its first snow-making efforts of the season as it fired up its new snow guns on Monday night, November 14.

The effort marked the first test of the resort’s brand new snow-making infrastructure where over 9,000 feet of new water pipe and 5,000 feet of new air-line have been installed.

There will be brand new snow-making lines that will be added to four trails including Stoic, Elysian Fields, Karyatis Way, and Mars Hill. Additionally, a new midway pumphouse has been installed that has two new pumps bringing the total water output from 750 gallons per minute to 2,000 gallons per minute in that area of the mountain.

“Our five-year plan for snow-making upgrades is significant and well underway now,”

said Wes Kryger, president of Greek Peak Mountain Resort. “Our focus continues to be on the mountain, the resort amenities, and the overall guest experience.”

Opening day for the 2022-23 ski season is projected to be the day after Thanksgiving, on Friday, November 25 and both skiers and snowboarders will be able to enjoy three new trails this year.

One of those includes Electra, which is a natural snow ski trail that hasn’t been open since the 1980s. Another includes a new trail named Medusa that “snakes” through the woods between Electra, Upper Mars Hill, and Upper Poseidon.

At the start of the season, Visions quad chair and the Boardwalk will also be available to guests.

“We go into each year with cautious optimism that Mother Nature will cooperate with us

and help maximize the number of skiing days for our guests,” said Kryger. “To start on Thanksgiving weekend is certainly an encouraging start, and the new snow-making infrastructure helps the cause that much more.”

Additionally, the resort announced that the replacement and upgrade project for Chair 3 is on track for the coming ski season with a projected date of early to mid-December.

To learn more about these upgrades and other investments happening at Greek Peak

Mountain Resort, call 1-800-955-2754 or visit their website.