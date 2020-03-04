(WSYR-TV) — A storage barn belonging to Greek Peak Mountain Resorts was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday.
Multiple fire departments responded to the barn along Page Green Road around 5 p.m.
When crews arrived, the building was engulfed in flames.
According to 911 dispatchers, no one was injured in the fire. And as of Tuesday night, the cause of the fire has not been released.
According to a statement on Greek Peak’s Facebook page, no employees were onsite at the time.
They also said that the items that were destroyed can be replaced.
The investigation is ongoing.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Hughes scores 28, leads Syracuse to 84-71 win over Boston College
- WATCH: Windy but mainly dry overnight
- North Syracuse Police create ‘Internet Purchase Exchange Location’ for those nervous of meeting for online purchases
- Greek Peak storage barn destroyed in fire
- Syracuse defeats Boston College despite allowing record number of three-pointers
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App