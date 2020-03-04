Greek Peak storage barn destroyed in fire

(WSYR-TV) — A storage barn belonging to Greek Peak Mountain Resorts was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday.

Multiple fire departments responded to the barn along Page Green Road around 5 p.m.

When crews arrived, the building was engulfed in flames.

According to 911 dispatchers, no one was injured in the fire. And as of Tuesday night, the cause of the fire has not been released.

According to a statement on Greek Peak’s Facebook page, no employees were onsite at the time.

They also said that the items that were destroyed can be replaced.

The investigation is ongoing.

