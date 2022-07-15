CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York’s largest ski resort has announced the completion of two new projects — a private event venue and a campsite. Greek Peak Mountain Resort shares that over $3 million was invested into these amenities.

The event venue, The Lookout at Hope Lake, can entertain up to 310 guests at weddings or corporate events, Greek Peak shares. The 4,500-square-foot building features a full-service bar and private suites. “The Lookout is a multi-million-dollar project that always delivers a million-dollar view for your special event,” said Wes Kryger, President of Greek Peak Mountain Resort.

The Lookout at Hope Lake

The campground, aptly named The Campground at Hope Lake, will feature 36 full-size RV sites with sewer, water, and electric access and over 12 junior RV sites with water and electric access. The campground will officially open later in the summer of 2022. “We are really excited to add this destination to Greek Peak because we believe it complements many of the offerings we already have on-site,” said Kryger.

Campers can access the Adventure Center which has zip lines, rope courses, and a mountain coaster on their stay or get wet at the Cascades Indoor Waterpark.