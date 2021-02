SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Green Beer Sunday is back this year at Coleman’s Irish Pub, but with some changes.

Tickets for the event sold out last week in less than 24 hours, but this year you can celebrate at home.

The pub will set up a drive-thru Sunday in their upper lot. Just drive down Tompkins St. turn right into the lot, and follow the instructions given.

The event is cash only.