Green Beer Sunday kicks off early St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Green Beer Sunday will kick off the early St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on Sunday.

There will be bag pipers, Irish dancers and, of course, green beer.

Celebrations will start at 11 a.m., but the parade on Tompkins Street starts at noon.

The parade will end at Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub.

David Hoyne, owner of Kitty Hoynes, and Chow Downey, regional sales manager of Pepsico will be serving as Grand Marshalls.

The annual tradition comes a few weeks before the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Day Parade.