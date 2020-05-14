Green Empire Farms must move employees out of hotels under a deadline

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Thursday’s Madison County weekly COVID-19 briefing, the county’s Public Health Director, Eric Faisst, said Green Empire Farms and its contracting company has 60 days to get the seasonal and migrant workers living in the hotels moved out.

But where they’re going is still a work and progress.

Over the course of two weeks, Madison County has learned that more than half of Green Empire Farm’s employees have tested positive for COVID-19, and shockingly, most of them have been living in three local hotels: The Days Inn in Canastota, Super 8 in Oneida and the La Quinta in Verona.

March 22 was the day the county first learned of migrant workers living in the hotels, some even four to a room.

Since then, the county has worked and complied with the NYS Health Department’s guidance on how to handle the spread of COVID-19 among the greenhouse workers in the hotels.

“It’s Madison County, which is a rural county. You open a plant, you open a business where there is gathering, you have one person infected — one person infected, they can infect dozens in one afternoon,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in his Thursday COVID-19 briefing in Syracuse.

Madison County agreed with Cuomo, as they believe the spread took place in the hotels and workers traveling to and from work in close quarters.

Faisst said ultimately, Green Empire Farms is in charge of housing its employees, not the county.

He said Green Empire Farms and its contracting company started building on-site housing facilities for the migrant workers, but has since stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now as a Phase One restart is underway for Central New York and with only 60 days to get the migrant workers a new place to stay, there’s some pressure for Green Empire Farms and the county.

I have one staff member that’s working with them on the construction. We’ve reviewed their plans and sent them all the comments they need to make via our purposes, they need to meet. Initially, from my understanding, they proposed 2 facilities, supposedly they have 74 per facility, but it looks like it’s going to be closer to 60 so whether or not that can house all of the ones in the hotels or not, might be a different question. They’re going to have to be responsible for housing for those individuals. Eric Faisst, Public Health Director, Madison County

Faisst said if the new facilities can’t house all of the migrant employees, things will need to be reevaluated, some workers might even be sent back to their home country.

Madison County said 91 percent of the migrant workers have recovered. There are still 29 individuals in quarantine.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administrator (OSHA) told NewsChannel 9 that their investigation is ongoing. They have six months to complete their investigation.

Here are OSHA’s inspection requirements:

