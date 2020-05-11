Green Empire Farms seasonal employees being housed in hotels

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Green Empire Farms seasonal employees typically lived in hotels, but when COVID-19 hit the Greenhouse, investigators learned how many people were living in each room.

Madison County Administrator Mark Scimone told NewsChannel 9 that Green Empire Farms is required to find a place for staff to stay. The county knew workers lived in the Days Inn in Canastota and the Super Eight in Oneida.

It wasn’t until March 22 that the county learned just how many people were in each hotel.

We know that hotels are permanent for contractors any time we have construction in the county. Those hotels are utilized for contractors coming in from other areas to stage. We were aware folks were there, but we weren’t aware until we got in there when folks were ill that it was mainly made up of migrant employees, the four to a room thing, we didn’t know until after we got in there. Mark Scimone — Madison County Administrator

Each of the hotels have shut their doors to the public.

The Days Inn has eight people on staff and each of them have tested negative for COVID-19.

The general manager said there are currently 45 Greenhouse employees living at the hotel. No one else is allowed in until June 1.

The Super 8 in Oneida is also staffed with eight employees who have tested negative.

They have 38 rooms currently occupied and they will be closed to the public until further notice. They would not confirm how many people were in each room.

Madison County said that, as of Monday, 72 percent of the Green Empire Farms employees have recovered from COVID-19 and they expect to see more recoveries throughout the week.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV.