Green Lakes, Fair Haven Beach State Park open for swimming on Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the reopening process continues in New York State, it was announced on Sunday that several beaches in New York State will open for swimming on Friday, including two in Central New York.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced in a press release that Green Lakes and Fair Haven Beach will be open for swimming beginning on Friday at 11 a.m.

Both Green Lakes and Fair Haven Beach State Park will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

In total, 16 beaches in the state have been given permission to allow swimmers, but all beaches will have to follow the guidelines below:

Reducing normal summer season capacity by 50 percent, by limiting parking and other means of entry

Prohibiting group contact activities, including contact sports (e.g. volleyball, football)

Reducing capacity in indoor areas such as changing areas, locker rooms, restrooms by 50 percent

Closing all beachfront concessions and areas of social gathering

Implementing measures to maintain social distance for both employees and visitors, including signage, distance markers, directional arrows, and physical barriers

Requiring masks must be worn by all employees and visitors when social distancing is not possible

Conducting frequent cleaning and disinfection for restrooms and frequently touched surfaces

In order to limit the spread of COVID-19, beach-goers are required to follow the rules below:

Only visit beaches with your immediate family

Maintain 6 feet of distance of others while swimming and on beaches and boardwalks

Keep beach blankets and chairs at least 10 feet apart from others

Wear a mask when unable to maintain social distance

Refrain from group activities

State Park Police will be patrolling beaches to ensure compliance with social distancing and crowd control measures. The press release states anyone that does not follow the measures listed above will be asked to leave the beach or park.

New York State expects beach capacity to fill quickly and beach-goers are advised to have a backup plan ready.

Lifeguards will be staffed at normal levels, and they have received additional training regarding the COVID-19 crisis.

To see a complete list of the parks open for swimming in New York State, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9