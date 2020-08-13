Green Lakes State Park loans kayaks to Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum

(WSYR-TV) — The Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum got a special delivery on Wednesday in the form of several kayaks.
All of those kayaks were courtesy of Green Lakes State Park. They also dropped off life jackets and paddles.
Now is the chance for Green Lakes campers to launch from Chittenango Landing.
“We’ll take those kayaks or canoes if you brought them out with you in traveling to Central New York and you can store them here and use them out of here on the canal or elsewhere and we’ll keep them safe for you so you can access them here,” said Joe Treglia, executive director at the museum. “So that’s a great service that they’re providing.”
The kayaks will be available to use for the rest of the season.
