Green Light Law survives a second court challenge, and goes into effect Monday

Local News
NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — A law allowing New Yorkers to get driver’s licenses without having to prove they’re in the country legally has weathered a second court challenge. 

A federal district court judge has ruled against the Rensselaer County Clerk saying he lacked the legal capacity to bring the lawsuit. 

Starting Monday, December 16, under the Green Light Law, license applicants without a valid social security number will be able to submit multiple alternative forms of identification to obtain their license or permit.

That includes valid passports and driver’s licenses issued in other countries.

