SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Thanksgiving is one of most celebrated holidays that revolves around food.

It’s one of the only nights of the year where a whole feast for the entire family is expected.

Of course, spending time with family and loved ones is a major part of the holiday. However, it would be a lot harder to keep people entertained and cheery without some great food.

That’s why planning is essential to prepare for your Thanksgiving feast. For some, they might not have a lot of time and may need a few extra days to buy all of the necessities.

If you’re already planning for your Thanksgiving dinner a week ahead of the holiday next Thursday, November 24, then good for you!

Nonetheless, if you still have to go on your shopping trip, or trips, then you might want to know which grocery stores will be open until those last few hours before dinner time.

Don’t fret, NewsChannel 9 has your back with this list of grocery stores near you that are open on the tasty holiday.

We also included a list of liquor stores if more wine is needed!

Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving 2022

Wegmans Open: 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. All locations Tops Open: 6:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. All locations Price Chopper Open: 6:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. All locations Trader Joes Closed 3422 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse Aldi Closed All locations

Liquor Store hours on Thanksgiving 2022