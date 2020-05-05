Groton man arrested in deadly car/bike crash Sunday

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, May 3, 2020, just after 6:30 p.m., Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Lick Street and Stevens Road in the Town of Groton for a report of a vehicle that struck a bicyclist and then fled the scene.

While en route to the scene, deputies were updated that a red Nissan pickup truck with a bicycle embedded into the front bumper fled north on Lick Street.

Groton Ambulance transported the bicyclist/victim to Cortland Regional Medical Center where they later died.

The victim has been identified as Jerrie Gavalchin, 64, of Groton, N.Y.

The Tompkins County 911 center received multiple calls from witnesses giving deputies the location of the red Nissan pickup truck. With help from witnesses contacting the 911 center, Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies and New York State Troopers, located the red Nissan pickup truck on Wood Road in the Town of Groton.

Deputies observed the bicycle embedded into the front bumper of the red Nissan. Deputies identified the driver of the red Nissan as Jeffrey C. Skinner, 43, of Groton, N.Y. Through further investigation, deputies determined that Skinner was intoxicated and he subsequently was arrested.

Skinner was charged with vehicular manslaughter in the first degree (Class C Felony), driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction within the last 10 years (Felony), and leaving the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle accident (Misdemeanor). He was arraigned and released under the supervision of the Tompkins County Probation Department.

The New York State Police, Groton Police Department and Groton Fire Department assisted the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.