Groton man faced with rape, other charges

GROTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After claims of physical and sexual abuse, a 19-year-old Groton man has been charged after turning himself in.

Dakota Burhans has been charged with rape, unlawful imprisonment and obstruction of breathing.

Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies said that Burhans turned himself in after an investigation into a domestic violence complaint in Cincinnatus last week on January 22 and 23.

Burhans will be back in court on Wednesday night.

