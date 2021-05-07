Groton man pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter after hitting and killing Cornell professor in 2020

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Groton man has pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and other charges after he hit a Cornell professor who was walking with her bike on the side of the road.

On May 3, 2020, Jeffrey Skinner, 44, of Groton, was driving his car while intoxicated and hit Professor Jerrie Gavalchin, 64, of Groton, who was walking her bike along Lick Street.

On Thursday, Skinner pleaded guilty to:

Vehicular Manslaughter in the First Degree, a Class C Felony

Two counts of Driving While Intoxicated, a Class E Felony

Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Incident Without Reporting, a Class D Felony

When sentenced in July, Skinner faces a maximum sentence of five to 15 years in prison.