Groulx to return for 6th season after agreeing to new deal with Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Earlier this week Syracuse Crunch General Manager Stacey Roest told the media with confidence that Ben Groulx would be returning as head coach.

As it turns out, there was a reason he was so confident.

Friday the team announced Groulx is coming back for a sixth season after agreeing to a new contract.

“We are excited to agree to a new contract and have Ben Groulx return as head coach of the Syracuse Crunch,” Roest said. “Over the past five seasons, Ben has proven to be a key part of our organization. His leadership and structure have played an important role in developing our prospects, consistently producing a competitive Syracuse Crunch team, and contributing to the success of the Tampa Bay Lightning. We look forward to continued growth with Ben behind the bench.”

Groulx is second all-time in franchise history with 179 wins and has led the team to the postseason every year the AHL has hosted a postseason during his tenure.

Since 2016-17, 28 players have earned a call up from the Crunch and played for the Lightning. Of those call ups, 18 have been NHL debuts. Due to his success, Groulx was selected to represent the Crunch in two AHL All-Star Classics in 2017 and 2019.